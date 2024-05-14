TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock drops in trading today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3888 and closed at ₹3895.85, with a high of ₹3955 and a low of ₹3869.65. The market capitalization was ₹1,426,973.72 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the low was ₹3141.65. The BSE volume was 68,499 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 13.83% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of TCS until 10 AM is 13.83% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹3903.9, showing a decrease of -1.09%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a critical indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
TCS share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS touched a high of 3932.75 & a low of 3905.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3929.73
|Support 1
|3901.98
|Resistance 2
|3945.12
|Support 2
|3889.62
|Resistance 3
|3957.48
|Support 3
|3874.23
TCS Live Updates
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
TCS share price live: Stock Peers
The share price of TCS is currently down by 0.73% at ₹3918.15, while its competitors like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.09% and 0.11% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3918.15
|-28.65
|-0.73
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1417620.96
|Infosys
|1425.0
|1.75
|0.12
|1731.0
|1242.35
|589942.97
|HCL Technologies
|1316.35
|3.8
|0.29
|1696.5
|1063.0
|357213.31
|LTI Mindtree
|4627.05
|31.65
|0.69
|6442.65
|4565.0
|137036.27
|Tech Mahindra
|1263.3
|1.1
|0.09
|1416.0
|1039.2
|111494.58
TCS share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.42%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%
A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for TCS indicates a potential for downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3927.05, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹3946.8
TCS share price is at ₹3927.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3895.27 and ₹3975.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3895.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3975.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of TCS has decreased by -0.17% and is currently trading at ₹3940.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have seen a price increase of 21.13% to reach ₹3940.00. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to reach 22104.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.68%
|3 Months
|-6.44%
|6 Months
|19.05%
|YTD
|4.55%
|1 Year
|21.13%
TCS share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3975.07
|Support 1
|3895.27
|Resistance 2
|4002.33
|Support 2
|3842.73
|Resistance 3
|4054.87
|Support 3
|3815.47
TCS share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 9.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|17
|13
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS share price Today : TCS volume yesterday was 999 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2416 k
The trading volume yesterday was 58.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 931 k & BSE volume was 68 k.
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3895.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹3955 & ₹3869.65 yesterday to end at ₹3895.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!