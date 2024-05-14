Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 10:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 3946.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3927.05 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3888 and closed at 3895.85, with a high of 3955 and a low of 3869.65. The market capitalization was 1,426,973.72 crore. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the low was 3141.65. The BSE volume was 68,499 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST TCS share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 13.83% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of TCS until 10 AM is 13.83% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 3903.9, showing a decrease of -1.09%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a critical indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

14 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST TCS share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS touched a high of 3932.75 & a low of 3905.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13929.73Support 13901.98
Resistance 23945.12Support 23889.62
Resistance 33957.48Support 33874.23
14 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST TCS Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of TCS is currently down by 0.73% at 3918.15, while its competitors like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.09% and 0.11% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3918.15-28.65-0.734254.453141.651417620.96
Infosys1425.01.750.121731.01242.35589942.97
HCL Technologies1316.353.80.291696.51063.0357213.31
LTI Mindtree4627.0531.650.696442.654565.0137036.27
Tech Mahindra1263.31.10.091416.01039.2111494.58
14 May 2024, 09:48 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.42%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%

A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for TCS indicates a potential for downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

14 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3927.05, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹3946.8

TCS share price is at 3927.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3895.27 and 3975.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3895.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3975.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of TCS has decreased by -0.17% and is currently trading at 3940.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have seen a price increase of 21.13% to reach 3940.00. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to reach 22104.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.68%
3 Months-6.44%
6 Months19.05%
YTD4.55%
1 Year21.13%
14 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST TCS share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13975.07Support 13895.27
Resistance 24002.33Support 23842.73
Resistance 34054.87Support 33815.47
14 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST TCS share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 9.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191713
    Hold10101012
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
14 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST TCS share price Today : TCS volume yesterday was 999 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2416 k

The trading volume yesterday was 58.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 931 k & BSE volume was 68 k.

14 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3895.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3955 & 3869.65 yesterday to end at 3895.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

