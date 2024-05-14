TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock drops in trading today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3888 and closed at ₹3895.85, with a high of ₹3955 and a low of ₹3869.65. The market capitalization was ₹1,426,973.72 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the low was ₹3141.65. The BSE volume was 68,499 shares traded.
The trading volume of TCS until 10 AM is 13.83% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹3903.9, showing a decrease of -1.09%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a critical indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
TCS touched a high of 3932.75 & a low of 3905.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3929.73
|Support 1
|3901.98
|Resistance 2
|3945.12
|Support 2
|3889.62
|Resistance 3
|3957.48
|Support 3
|3874.23
The share price of TCS is currently down by 0.73% at ₹3918.15, while its competitors like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.09% and 0.11% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3918.15
|-28.65
|-0.73
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1417620.96
|Infosys
|1425.0
|1.75
|0.12
|1731.0
|1242.35
|589942.97
|HCL Technologies
|1316.35
|3.8
|0.29
|1696.5
|1063.0
|357213.31
|LTI Mindtree
|4627.05
|31.65
|0.69
|6442.65
|4565.0
|137036.27
|Tech Mahindra
|1263.3
|1.1
|0.09
|1416.0
|1039.2
|111494.58
A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for TCS indicates a potential for downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
TCS share price is at ₹3927.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3895.27 and ₹3975.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3895.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3975.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of TCS has decreased by -0.17% and is currently trading at ₹3940.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have seen a price increase of 21.13% to reach ₹3940.00. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to reach 22104.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.68%
|3 Months
|-6.44%
|6 Months
|19.05%
|YTD
|4.55%
|1 Year
|21.13%
The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3975.07
|Support 1
|3895.27
|Resistance 2
|4002.33
|Support 2
|3842.73
|Resistance 3
|4054.87
|Support 3
|3815.47
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 9.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|17
|13
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 58.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 931 k & BSE volume was 68 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3955 & ₹3869.65 yesterday to end at ₹3895.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
