Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 15 Apr 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 3982.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4000.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3982.5 and closed at 3982.55, with a high of 4013.25 and a low of 3948. The market capitalization was 1447343.55 crore, with a 52-week high of 4254.45 and a 52-week low of 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 179,585 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.05%
3 Months1.19%
6 Months12.58%
YTD5.97%
1 Year26.06%
15 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4000.3, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹3982.55

The current price of TCS stock is 4000.3, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 17.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

15 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3982.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 179,585 shares with a closing price of 3,982.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.