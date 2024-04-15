TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3982.5 and closed at ₹3982.55, with a high of ₹4013.25 and a low of ₹3948. The market capitalization was ₹1447343.55 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a 52-week low of ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 179,585 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST
TCS share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.05%
|3 Months
|1.19%
|6 Months
|12.58%
|YTD
|5.97%
|1 Year
|26.06%
15 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST
TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4000.3, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹3982.55
The current price of TCS stock is ₹4000.3, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 17.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
15 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3982.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 179,585 shares with a closing price of ₹3,982.55.