TCS Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4280.1 and closed at ₹4291.8, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹4315.95 and a low of ₹4218.4 during the day. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1,552,558 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and a low of ₹3593.3, with a trading volume of 228,749 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4289.72
|Support 1
|4194.87
|Resistance 2
|4349.23
|Support 2
|4159.53
|Resistance 3
|4384.57
|Support 3
|4100.02
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4548.0, 7.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3415.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|17
|19
|21
|Hold
|9
|12
|11
|11
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 228 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4315.95 & ₹4218.4 yesterday to end at ₹4233.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.