Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

TCS Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 6.68 %. The stock closed at 3922.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4184.9 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 4001.15 and closed at 3922.7. The stock reached a high of 4199 and a low of 3974.1. TCS has a market capitalization of 1,514,133.45 crore, with a 52-week high of 4254.45 and a 52-week low of 3235.01. The BSE trading volume for TCS was 589,314 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:18:26 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.95% and is currently trading at 4224.75. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 25.83%, reaching 4224.75. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.29%
3 Months-3.59%
6 Months8.26%
YTD10.81%
1 Year25.83%
15 Jul 2024, 09:00:30 AM IST

TCS boss Krithivasan: Unafraid of GenAI, unwilling to say the worst is past

CEO K. Krithivasan dismisses fears about Generative AI and expresses confidence that technology will create more jobs. He believes that bringing differentiation to clients is key, not riding a hype cycle.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/tcs-not-out-of-woods-sees-no-genai-threat-krithivasan-tata-consultancy-services-ai-it-sector-11720945859842.html

15 Jul 2024, 08:50:26 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14269.3Support 14040.65
Resistance 24348.95Support 23891.65
Resistance 34497.95Support 33812.0
15 Jul 2024, 08:33:49 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4330.0, 3.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3165.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6555
    Buy20191919
    Hold1012109
    Sell5577
    Strong Sell2222
15 Jul 2024, 08:18:44 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3147 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 347.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 589 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:00:04 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3922.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4199 & 3974.1 yesterday to end at 4184.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

