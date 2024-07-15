TCS Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4001.15 and closed at ₹3922.7. The stock reached a high of ₹4199 and a low of ₹3974.1. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1,514,133.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a 52-week low of ₹3235.01. The BSE trading volume for TCS was 589,314 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.95% and is currently trading at ₹4224.75. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 25.83%, reaching ₹4224.75. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.29%
|3 Months
|-3.59%
|6 Months
|8.26%
|YTD
|10.81%
|1 Year
|25.83%
TCS boss Krithivasan: Unafraid of GenAI, unwilling to say the worst is past
CEO K. Krithivasan dismisses fears about Generative AI and expresses confidence that technology will create more jobs. He believes that bringing differentiation to clients is key, not riding a hype cycle.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/tcs-not-out-of-woods-sees-no-genai-threat-krithivasan-tata-consultancy-services-ai-it-sector-11720945859842.html
TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4269.3
|Support 1
|4040.65
|Resistance 2
|4348.95
|Support 2
|3891.65
|Resistance 3
|4497.95
|Support 3
|3812.0
TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4330.0, 3.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|19
|19
|19
|Hold
|10
|12
|10
|9
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3147 k
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 347.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 589 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3922.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4199 & ₹3974.1 yesterday to end at ₹4184.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend