TCS Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4001.15 and closed at ₹3922.7. The stock reached a high of ₹4199 and a low of ₹3974.1. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1,514,133.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a 52-week low of ₹3235.01. The BSE trading volume for TCS was 589,314 shares on that day.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.95% and is currently trading at ₹4224.75. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 25.83%, reaching ₹4224.75. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.29%
|3 Months
|-3.59%
|6 Months
|8.26%
|YTD
|10.81%
|1 Year
|25.83%
CEO K. Krithivasan dismisses fears about Generative AI and expresses confidence that technology will create more jobs. He believes that bringing differentiation to clients is key, not riding a hype cycle.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4269.3
|Support 1
|4040.65
|Resistance 2
|4348.95
|Support 2
|3891.65
|Resistance 3
|4497.95
|Support 3
|3812.0
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4330.0, 3.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|19
|19
|19
|Hold
|10
|12
|10
|9
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 347.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 589 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4199 & ₹3974.1 yesterday to end at ₹4184.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend