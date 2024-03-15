Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TCS Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 4148.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4207.15 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for TCS, the open price was 4143.05, and the close price was 4148.4. The high for the day was 4213.7, while the low was 4086.8. The market capitalization was 1522183.69 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was 4241.05, and the 52-week low was 3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 50198 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4148.4 on last trading day

On the last day, TCS BSE had a trading volume of 50198 shares with a closing price of 4148.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!