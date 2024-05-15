TCS Share Price Highlights : TCS closed today at 3880.35, down -0.55% from yesterday's 3901.95

TCS Share Price Highlights : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3926.15, reached a high of ₹3945.2, and a low of ₹3893.8 before closing at ₹3946.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹1411759.66 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low was ₹3141.65. The BSE volume for TCS was 19294 shares.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS has a 5.98% MF holding & 12.70% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.92% in december to 5.98% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.46% in december to 12.70% in march quarter.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 50.75% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a Return on Investment (ROI) value of 46.37% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 51.94% and 52.22% respectively.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS has shown an EPS growth of 13.23% and a revenue growth of 13.63% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 2408930.00 cr which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 6.33% and a profit growth of 8.47% in the upcoming quarter.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 10.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|17
|13
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Today, TCS stock price dropped by 0.55% to reach ₹3880.35, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Infosys is declining, but HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are showing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.08% and 0.16% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3880.35
|-21.6
|-0.55
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1403944.59
|Infosys
|1420.75
|-4.1
|-0.29
|1731.0
|1242.35
|588183.49
|HCL Technologies
|1333.55
|12.75
|0.97
|1696.5
|1063.0
|361880.81
|LTI Mindtree
|4641.0
|5.35
|0.12
|6442.65
|4565.0
|137449.42
|Tech Mahindra
|1276.0
|0.55
|0.04
|1416.0
|1039.2
|112615.44
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services stock's today low price was ₹3875.05 and the high price was ₹3930.20.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for TCS indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of TCS until 3 PM has increased by 10.06% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹3880.35, up by -0.55%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price closed the day at ₹3880.35 - a 0.55% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3911.1 , 3944.75 , 3962.55. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3859.65 , 3841.85 , 3808.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at ₹3879.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3879.23 and ₹3932.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3879.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3932.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3950.73
|10 Days
|3907.07
|20 Days
|3908.75
|50 Days
|3983.41
|100 Days
|3920.71
|300 Days
|3688.01
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TCS traded until 2 PM is 7.54% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹3890, showing an increase of -0.31%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS reached a high of 3900.9 and a low of 3881.9 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 3888.33 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 3883.02 and 3874.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3899.63
|Support 1
|3880.63
|Resistance 2
|3909.77
|Support 2
|3871.77
|Resistance 3
|3918.63
|Support 3
|3861.63
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at ₹3887.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3879.23 and ₹3932.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3879.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3932.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The volume of TCS traded by 1 PM is 5.60% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹3892.6, showing an increase of -0.24%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 3902.47 and 3884.27 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3884.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3902.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3901.98
|Support 1
|3888.33
|Resistance 2
|3910.32
|Support 2
|3883.02
|Resistance 3
|3915.63
|Support 3
|3874.68
TCS Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for TCS indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services stock's high for the day reached ₹3930.20, while the low was ₹3875.05.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the volume of TCS traded is 2.41% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹3901.2, showing a slight decrease of -0.02%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS reached a peak of 3900.0 and a trough of 3881.8 in the previous trading hour. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 3895.82 (Resistance level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a positive market trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3902.47
|Support 1
|3884.27
|Resistance 2
|3910.33
|Support 2
|3873.93
|Resistance 3
|3920.67
|Support 3
|3866.07
TCS Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3950.73
|10 Days
|3907.07
|20 Days
|3908.75
|50 Days
|3983.41
|100 Days
|3920.71
|300 Days
|3688.01
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹3896.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3879.23 and ₹3932.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3879.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3932.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: By 11 AM, TCS had traded -7.17% less volume compared to yesterday. The price was at ₹3894, a decrease of -0.2%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price decreases.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3911.3 and 3872.3 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 3872.3 and selling near hourly resistance at 3911.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3895.82
|Support 1
|3872.87
|Resistance 2
|3908.38
|Support 2
|3862.48
|Resistance 3
|3918.77
|Support 3
|3849.92
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at ₹3891.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3879.23 and ₹3932.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3879.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3932.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS is down by 0.2% at ₹3894, while its competitors like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.09% and 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3894.0
|-7.95
|-0.2
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1408883.28
|Infosys
|1426.15
|1.3
|0.09
|1731.0
|1242.35
|590419.06
|HCL Technologies
|1334.05
|13.25
|1.0
|1696.5
|1063.0
|362016.49
|LTI Mindtree
|4666.35
|30.7
|0.66
|6442.65
|4565.0
|138200.19
|Tech Mahindra
|1276.2
|0.75
|0.06
|1416.0
|1039.2
|112633.09
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TCS traded until 10 AM is down by 21.92% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹3884.15, a decrease of 0.46%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume implies a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS touched a high of 3920.0 & a low of 3881.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3911.3
|Support 1
|3872.3
|Resistance 2
|3935.15
|Support 2
|3857.15
|Resistance 3
|3950.3
|Support 3
|3833.3
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.03% today, reaching ₹3903, in line with its peer companies like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3903.0
|1.05
|0.03
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1412139.56
|Infosys
|1425.0
|0.15
|0.01
|1731.0
|1242.35
|589942.97
|HCL Technologies
|1327.05
|6.25
|0.47
|1696.5
|1063.0
|360116.93
|LTI Mindtree
|4670.45
|34.8
|0.75
|6442.65
|4565.0
|138321.62
|Tech Mahindra
|1278.75
|3.3
|0.26
|1416.0
|1039.2
|112858.15
TCS Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in TCS indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹3916 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3879.23 and ₹3932.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3879.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3932.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The TCS share price has increased by 0.51% and is currently trading at ₹3921.90. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 20.41% to reach ₹3921.90. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.95%
|3 Months
|-7.98%
|6 Months
|17.64%
|YTD
|3.32%
|1 Year
|20.41%
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3932.13
|Support 1
|3879.23
|Resistance 2
|3965.42
|Support 2
|3859.62
|Resistance 3
|3985.03
|Support 3
|3826.33
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1058 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3945.2 & ₹3893.8 yesterday to end at ₹3946.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
