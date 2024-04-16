TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges as Market Suffers Losses

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3995, closed at ₹4000.3, with a high of ₹4063 and a low of ₹3920. The market capitalization stood at ₹1426123.47 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹4254.45 and the low at ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 104649 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3875 and a high of ₹3928.1 on the current day, showing a fluctuation in the trading prices.
TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3926, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹3941.65
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3926 with a percent change of -0.4% and a net change of -15.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active options for TCS
Top active call options for TCS at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹4200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹26.85 (-39.18%) & ₹6.05 (-38.89%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹3920.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹24.0 (+5.96%) & ₹65.0 (+21.95%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
TCS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3914.95
|-26.7
|-0.68
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1416463.17
|Infosys
|1447.85
|-20.45
|-1.39
|1731.0
|1215.45
|598886.93
|HCL Technologies
|1500.0
|-5.45
|-0.36
|1696.5
|1016.45
|407049.77
|LTI Mindtree
|4698.6
|-114.55
|-2.38
|6442.65
|4130.3
|138987.75
|Tech Mahindra
|1210.95
|-8.25
|-0.68
|1416.0
|982.95
|106552.93
TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3908, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹3941.65
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3908 with a percent change of -0.85% and a net change of -33.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Consultancy Services stock's low price today was ₹3875, and the high price was ₹3924.
TCS April futures opened at 3909.95 as against previous close of 3945.9
TCS, a leading multinational IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3914.2. The Bid price is 3916.95 with a quantity of 175, and the Offer price is 3917.65 with a quantity of 350. The stock has a significant open interest of 14917350 contracts.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
TCS Live Updates
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3911.65, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹3941.65
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3911.65 with a percent change of -0.76% and a net change of -30. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
TCS share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.96%
|3 Months
|1.33%
|6 Months
|12.36%
|YTD
|4.38%
|1 Year
|24.17%
TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3941.65, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹4000.3
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3941.65 with a percent change of -1.47 and a net change of -58.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4000.3 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for TCS was 104,649 shares with a closing price of ₹4000.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!