TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges as Market Suffers Losses

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 16 Apr 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 3941.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3926 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3995, closed at 4000.3, with a high of 4063 and a low of 3920. The market capitalization stood at 1426123.47 crore. The 52-week high was at 4254.45 and the low at 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 104649 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:13 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3875 and a high of 3928.1 on the current day, showing a fluctuation in the trading prices.

16 Apr 2024, 11:01 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3926, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹3941.65

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3926 with a percent change of -0.4% and a net change of -15.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 4200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 26.85 (-39.18%) & 6.05 (-38.89%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 3920.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 24.0 (+5.96%) & 65.0 (+21.95%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3914.95-26.7-0.684254.453056.141416463.17
Infosys1447.85-20.45-1.391731.01215.45598886.93
HCL Technologies1500.0-5.45-0.361696.51016.45407049.77
LTI Mindtree4698.6-114.55-2.386442.654130.3138987.75
Tech Mahindra1210.95-8.25-0.681416.0982.95106552.93
16 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3908, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹3941.65

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3908 with a percent change of -0.85% and a net change of -33.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock's low price today was 3875, and the high price was 3924.

16 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST TCS April futures opened at 3909.95 as against previous close of 3945.9

TCS, a leading multinational IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3914.2. The Bid price is 3916.95 with a quantity of 175, and the Offer price is 3917.65 with a quantity of 350. The stock has a significant open interest of 14917350 contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST TCS Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3911.65, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹3941.65

The current price of TCS stock is 3911.65 with a percent change of -0.76% and a net change of -30. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.96%
3 Months1.33%
6 Months12.36%
YTD4.38%
1 Year24.17%
16 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3941.65, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹4000.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3941.65 with a percent change of -1.47 and a net change of -58.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4000.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for TCS was 104,649 shares with a closing price of 4000.3.

