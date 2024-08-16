TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Surge Amid Positive Trading Momentum

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4206.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹4195. The stock reached a high of ₹4304.2 and dipped to a low of ₹4190.9. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1552756.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4431.25 and ₹3297.72, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 115005 shares.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4377.75, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹4291.65
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4338.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4381.25. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹4381.25 then there can be further positive price movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price has increased by 1.24% today, trading at ₹4344.75. Over the past year, TCS shares have risen by 25.08% to reach ₹4344.75. In comparison, the Nifty index has climbed 24.04% to 24143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.26%
|3 Months
|2.13%
|6 Months
|4.76%
|YTD
|13.75%
|1 Year
|25.08%
TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4338.25
|Support 1
|4220.2
|Resistance 2
|4381.25
|Support 2
|4145.15
|Resistance 3
|4456.3
|Support 3
|4102.15
TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 2.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2541 k
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 115 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4195 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4304.2 & ₹4190.9 yesterday to end at ₹4291.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend