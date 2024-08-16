Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 16 2024 09:36:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.65 0.99%
  1. Nestle India share price
  2. 2,492.00 0.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,089.10 2.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 807.35 0.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,622.80 0.93%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Surge Amid Positive Trading Momentum
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Surge Amid Positive Trading Momentum

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 2.01 %. The stock closed at 4291.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4377.75 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4206.15 and closed slightly lower at 4195. The stock reached a high of 4304.2 and dipped to a low of 4190.9. TCS has a market capitalization of 1552756.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4431.25 and 3297.72, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 115005 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:32:59 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4377.75, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹4291.65

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of 4338.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4381.25. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 4381.25 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:17:19 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price has increased by 1.24% today, trading at 4344.75. Over the past year, TCS shares have risen by 25.08% to reach 4344.75. In comparison, the Nifty index has climbed 24.04% to 24143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.26%
3 Months2.13%
6 Months4.76%
YTD13.75%
1 Year25.08%
16 Aug 2024, 08:47:46 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14338.25Support 14220.2
Resistance 24381.25Support 24145.15
Resistance 34456.3Support 34102.15
16 Aug 2024, 08:34:24 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4400.0, 2.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3165.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5665
    Buy20202019
    Hold10101010
    Sell5557
    Strong Sell2222
16 Aug 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2541 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 115 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:02:25 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4195 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4304.2 & 4190.9 yesterday to end at 4291.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue