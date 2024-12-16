Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 4456.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4473.6 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4449 and closed at 4456.95, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 4493.8 and a low of 4394.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of 16,186.96 crore, TCS is trading significantly above its 52-week low of 3546.62 but remains below its 52-week high of 4585.9. The BSE volume for the day was 184,505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14512.47Support 14411.97
Resistance 24553.93Support 24352.93
Resistance 34612.97Support 34311.47
16 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4535.0, 1.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy19202120
    Hold11101010
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2222
16 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2437 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1967 k & BSE volume was 184 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4456.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4493.8 & 4394.7 yesterday to end at 4473.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

