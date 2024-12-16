TCS Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4449 and closed at ₹4456.95, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹4493.8 and a low of ₹4394.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,186.96 crore, TCS is trading significantly above its 52-week low of ₹3546.62 but remains below its 52-week high of ₹4585.9. The BSE volume for the day was 184,505 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4512.47
|Support 1
|4411.97
|Resistance 2
|4553.93
|Support 2
|4352.93
|Resistance 3
|4612.97
|Support 3
|4311.47
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 1.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|19
|20
|21
|20
|Hold
|11
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1967 k & BSE volume was 184 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4493.8 & ₹4394.7 yesterday to end at ₹4473.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend