TCS Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4223.75 and closed at ₹4233.75, showing a slight gain. The stock reached a high of ₹4254.40 and a low of ₹4208 during the session. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1,531,555 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4585.90 and a low of ₹3593.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 142,598 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at ₹4243.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have increased by 10.57%, reaching ₹4243.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23377.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.44%
|3 Months
|10.24%
|6 Months
|1.7%
|YTD
|3.78%
|1 Year
|10.57%
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4264.38
|Support 1
|4218.53
|Resistance 2
|4281.77
|Support 2
|4190.07
|Resistance 3
|4310.23
|Support 3
|4172.68
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4548.0, 7.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3415.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|17
|19
|21
|Hold
|9
|12
|11
|11
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 228 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4254.4 & ₹4208 yesterday to end at ₹4248.55. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.