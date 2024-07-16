TCS Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock on the last trading day opened at ₹4225.6 and closed at ₹4184.9. The high for the day was ₹4237.05 and the low was ₹4158. With a market capitalization of 1508018.88 crore, the 52-week high and low were at ₹4254.45 and ₹3235.01 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 158,248 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4380.0, 5.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|19
|19
|19
|Hold
|10
|12
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 158 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4237.05 & ₹4158 yesterday to end at ₹4168. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend