TCS Share Price Highlights : TCS closed today at ₹3900.3, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹3880.35

TCS Share Price Highlights : TCS opened and closed at ₹3901.95 on the last trading day, with a high of ₹3930.2 and a low of ₹3875.05. The market capitalization was ₹14,03,944.59 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low was ₹3141.65. The BSE volume for TCS was 71,057 shares traded.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS has a 5.98% MF holding & 12.70% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.92% in december to 5.98% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.46% in december to 12.70% in march quarter.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 50.75% in the most recent fiscal year. Its Return on Investment (ROI) value is 46.37% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 51.94% and 52.22% respectively.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS has shown an EPS growth of 13.23% and a revenue growth of 13.63% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company had a revenue of 2408930.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a growth of 6.33% in revenue and 8.47% in profit for the upcoming quarter 1.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
TCS Share Price Today Live: Today, the TCS stock price has increased by 0.51% to reach ₹3900.3, moving in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in its sector, including Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, are also experiencing growth. Furthermore, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3900.3
|19.95
|0.51
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1411162.68
|Infosys
|1452.9
|32.15
|2.26
|1731.0
|1242.35
|601493.43
|HCL Technologies
|1347.95
|14.4
|1.08
|1696.5
|1063.0
|365788.49
|LTI Mindtree
|4768.45
|118.3
|2.54
|6442.65
|4565.0
|141224.02
|Tech Mahindra
|1308.55
|33.95
|2.66
|1416.0
|1039.2
|115488.19
TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹3844.5 and a high of ₹3910.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed today at ₹3900.3, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹3880.35
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price closed the day at ₹3900.3 - a 0.51% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3926.77 , 3951.13 , 3992.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3860.77 , 3819.13 , 3794.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 122.00% higher than yesterday
TCS Share Price Today Live: The volume of TCS traded by 3 PM has increased by 122.00% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹3900.3, up by 0.51%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
TCS Share Price Live Updates:
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3900, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹3880.35
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹3900 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3859.65 and ₹3911.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3859.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3911.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends
TCS Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 115.86% higher than yesterday
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TCS traded by 2 PM is 115.86% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹3886.25, up by 0.15%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS reached a peak of 3868.5 and a low of 3844.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 3868.0 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3869.77
|Support 1
|3845.77
|Resistance 2
|3881.13
|Support 2
|3833.13
|Resistance 3
|3893.77
|Support 3
|3821.77
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹3867, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹3880.35
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at ₹3867 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3859.65 and ₹3911.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3859.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3911.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 122.67% higher than yesterday
TCS Share Price Today Live: The volume of TCS traded until 1 PM has increased by 122.67% compared to yesterday, with the price currently trading at ₹3853, up by -0.7%. Volume traded, along with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume might signal further price declines.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS reached a peak of 3875.3 and a low of 3845.0 in the preceding trading hour. The stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 3866.43 and 3857.67, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3868.0
|Support 1
|3837.7
|Resistance 2
|3886.8
|Support 2
|3826.2
|Resistance 3
|3898.3
|Support 3
|3807.4
TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3857 and a high of ₹3910 on the current day.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 125.89% higher than yesterday
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TCS traded until 12 AM is 125.89% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹3862.7, up by -0.45%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upswing, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS reached a peak of 3898.0 and a low of 3873.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 3868.88 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 3861.27 and 3852.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3890.98
|Support 1
|3866.43
|Resistance 2
|3906.77
|Support 2
|3857.67
|Resistance 3
|3915.53
|Support 3
|3841.88
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends
TCS Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3887.7, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3880.35
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹3887.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3859.65 and ₹3911.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3859.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3911.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 149.33% higher than yesterday
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of TCS until 11 AM is 149.33% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹3878.8, up by -0.04%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 3897.28 and 3861.43 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 3861.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3897.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3885.33
|Support 1
|3868.88
|Resistance 2
|3894.17
|Support 2
|3861.27
|Resistance 3
|3901.78
|Support 3
|3852.43
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹3878.75, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹3880.35
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at ₹3878.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3859.65 and ₹3911.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3859.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3911.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 173.22% higher than yesterday
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TCS until 10 AM is 173.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹3883.85, up by 0.09%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS touched a high of 3906.8 & a low of 3870.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3897.28
|Support 1
|3861.43
|Resistance 2
|3919.97
|Support 2
|3848.27
|Resistance 3
|3933.13
|Support 3
|3825.58
TCS Share Price Live Updates:
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3891.85, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3880.35
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹3891.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3859.65 and ₹3911.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3859.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3911.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The price of TCS shares has increased by 0.33% and is currently trading at ₹3893.25. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 19.65% to reach ₹3893.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.43%
|3 Months
|-6.87%
|6 Months
|14.51%
|YTD
|2.77%
|1 Year
|19.65%
TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3911.1
|Support 1
|3859.65
|Resistance 2
|3944.75
|Support 2
|3841.85
|Resistance 3
|3962.55
|Support 3
|3808.2
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1186 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2073 k
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1115 k & BSE volume was 71 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3901.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3930.2 & ₹3875.05 yesterday to end at ₹3901.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
