Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TCS Share Price Highlights : TCS closed today at 3900.3, up 0.51% from yesterday's 3880.35

47 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Highlights : TCS stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 3880.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3900.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Highlights

TCS Share Price Highlights : TCS opened and closed at 3901.95 on the last trading day, with a high of 3930.2 and a low of 3875.05. The market capitalization was 14,03,944.59 crore. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3141.65. The BSE volume for TCS was 71,057 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS has a 5.98% MF holding & 12.70% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.92% in december to 5.98% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.46% in december to 12.70% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:38 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 50.75% in the most recent fiscal year. Its Return on Investment (ROI) value is 46.37% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 51.94% and 52.22% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:07 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS has shown an EPS growth of 13.23% and a revenue growth of 13.63% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company had a revenue of 2408930.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a growth of 6.33% in revenue and 8.47% in profit for the upcoming quarter 1.

16 May 2024, 06:33 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 10.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191913
    Hold1010912
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
16 May 2024, 06:02 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

TCS Share Price Today Live: Today, the TCS stock price has increased by 0.51% to reach 3900.3, moving in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in its sector, including Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, are also experiencing growth. Furthermore, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3900.319.950.514254.453141.651411162.68
Infosys1452.932.152.261731.01242.35601493.43
HCL Technologies1347.9514.41.081696.51063.0365788.49
LTI Mindtree4768.45118.32.546442.654565.0141224.02
Tech Mahindra1308.5533.952.661416.01039.2115488.19
16 May 2024, 05:40 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 3844.5 and a high of 3910.

16 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed today at ₹3900.3, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹3880.35

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price closed the day at 3900.3 - a 0.51% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3926.77 , 3951.13 , 3992.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3860.77 , 3819.13 , 3794.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:47 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 122.00% higher than yesterday

TCS Share Price Today Live: The volume of TCS traded by 3 PM has increased by 122.00% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 3900.3, up by 0.51%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:33 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:15 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3900, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹3880.35

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at 3900 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3859.65 and 3911.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3859.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3911.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3935.47
10 Days3910.20
20 Days3885.66
50 Days3969.75
100 Days3932.69
300 Days3694.65
16 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

TCS Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 115.86% higher than yesterday

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TCS traded by 2 PM is 115.86% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 3886.25, up by 0.15%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:43 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS reached a peak of 3868.5 and a low of 3844.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 3868.0 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13869.77Support 13845.77
Resistance 23881.13Support 23833.13
Resistance 33893.77Support 33821.77
16 May 2024, 02:17 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 11.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191913
    Hold1010912
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
16 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹3867, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹3880.35

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at 3867 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3859.65 and 3911.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3859.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3911.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 122.67% higher than yesterday

TCS Share Price Today Live: The volume of TCS traded until 1 PM has increased by 122.67% compared to yesterday, with the price currently trading at 3853, up by -0.7%. Volume traded, along with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume might signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS reached a peak of 3875.3 and a low of 3845.0 in the preceding trading hour. The stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 3866.43 and 3857.67, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13868.0Support 13837.7
Resistance 23886.8Support 23826.2
Resistance 33898.3Support 33807.4
16 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3857 and a high of 3910 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:55 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 125.89% higher than yesterday

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TCS traded until 12 AM is 125.89% higher than yesterday, with the price at 3862.7, up by -0.45%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upswing, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:34 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS reached a peak of 3898.0 and a low of 3873.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 3868.88 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 3861.27 and 3852.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13890.98Support 13866.43
Resistance 23906.77Support 23857.67
Resistance 33915.53Support 33841.88
16 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3935.47
10 Days3910.20
20 Days3885.66
50 Days3969.75
100 Days3932.69
300 Days3694.65
16 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

TCS Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3887.7, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3880.35

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at 3887.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3859.65 and 3911.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3859.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3911.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 149.33% higher than yesterday

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of TCS until 11 AM is 149.33% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 3878.8, up by -0.04%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 3897.28 and 3861.43 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 3861.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3897.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13885.33Support 13868.88
Resistance 23894.17Support 23861.27
Resistance 33901.78Support 33852.43
16 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹3878.75, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹3880.35

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at 3878.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3859.65 and 3911.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3859.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3911.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:16 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

TCS Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of TCS has increased by 0.09% to reach 3883.9, aligning with the upward trend seen in its industry peers like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by -0.14% and -0.21%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3883.93.550.094254.453141.651405229.01
Infosys1438.918.151.281731.01242.35595697.5
HCL Technologies1345.111.550.871696.51063.0365015.09
LTI Mindtree4705.2555.11.186442.654565.0139352.27
Tech Mahindra1299.3524.751.941416.01039.2114676.23
16 May 2024, 11:02 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 10.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191913
    Hold1010912
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
16 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 173.22% higher than yesterday

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TCS until 10 AM is 173.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 3883.85, up by 0.09%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS touched a high of 3906.8 & a low of 3870.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13897.28Support 13861.43
Resistance 23919.97Support 23848.27
Resistance 33933.13Support 33825.58
16 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Today, TCS's stock price has increased by 0.17% to reach 3887, following the trend of its industry peers like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, who are also seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3887.06.650.174254.453141.651406350.62
Infosys1444.123.351.641731.01242.35597850.27
HCL Technologies1352.719.151.441696.51063.0367077.48
LTI Mindtree4723.072.851.576442.654565.0139877.96
Tech Mahindra1292.017.41.371416.01039.2114027.55
16 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3891.85, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3880.35

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at 3891.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3859.65 and 3911.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3859.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3911.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The price of TCS shares has increased by 0.33% and is currently trading at 3893.25. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 19.65% to reach 3893.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.43%
3 Months-6.87%
6 Months14.51%
YTD2.77%
1 Year19.65%
16 May 2024, 09:02 AM IST Dividend stock 2024: Tata Consultancy Services stock in focus as TCS shares to trade ex-dividend today

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/dividend-stock-2024-tata-consultancy-services-stock-in-focus-as-tcs-shares-to-trade-ex-dividend-today-11715773898336.html

16 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13911.1Support 13859.65
Resistance 23944.75Support 23841.85
Resistance 33962.55Support 33808.2
16 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 10.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191913
    Hold1010912
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
16 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1186 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2073 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1115 k & BSE volume was 71 k.

16 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3901.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3930.2 & 3875.05 yesterday to end at 3901.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.