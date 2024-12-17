TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Surge as Market Sentiment Remains Strong

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4424.1 and closed at ₹4473.6, reaching a high of ₹4473 and a low of ₹4398.75. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹15,974.58 crore. Over the past year, TCS has seen a 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and a low of ₹3546.62. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 34,329 shares for the day.
TCS Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.11%; Futures open interest increased by 0.44%
TCS Live Updates: An increase in the futures price along with higher open interest in TCS indicates the possibility of favorable price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
TCS Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4419.8, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹4415.9
TCS Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹4419.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4381.2 and ₹4459.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4381.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4459.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.10% today, currently trading at ₹4420.25. Over the past year, TCS shares have risen by 14.88%, reaching ₹4420.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 15.17%, climbing to 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.83%
|3 Months
|-0.69%
|6 Months
|15.22%
|YTD
|16.93%
|1 Year
|14.88%
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4459.2
|Support 1
|4381.2
|Resistance 2
|4506.1
|Support 2
|4350.1
|Resistance 3
|4537.2
|Support 3
|4303.2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 2.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|19
|19
|21
|20
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 1680 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2422 k
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1646 k & BSE volume was 34 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4473.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4473 & ₹4398.75 yesterday to end at ₹4415.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend