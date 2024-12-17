Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Surge as Market Sentiment Remains Strong

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 4415.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4419.8 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4424.1 and closed at 4473.6, reaching a high of 4473 and a low of 4398.75. The company's market capitalization stood at 15,974.58 crore. Over the past year, TCS has seen a 52-week high of 4585.9 and a low of 3546.62. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 34,329 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:41 AM IST TCS Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.11%; Futures open interest increased by 0.44%

TCS Live Updates: An increase in the futures price along with higher open interest in TCS indicates the possibility of favorable price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST TCS Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4419.8, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹4415.9

TCS Live Updates: TCS share price is at 4419.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4381.2 and 4459.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4381.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4459.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.10% today, currently trading at 4420.25. Over the past year, TCS shares have risen by 14.88%, reaching 4420.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 15.17%, climbing to 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.83%
3 Months-0.69%
6 Months15.22%
YTD16.93%
1 Year14.88%
17 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14459.2Support 14381.2
Resistance 24506.1Support 24350.1
Resistance 34537.2Support 34303.2
17 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4535.0, 2.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy19192120
    Hold11111010
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2222
17 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 1680 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2422 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1646 k & BSE volume was 34 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4473.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4473 & 4398.75 yesterday to end at 4415.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

