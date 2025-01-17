TCS Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4270 and closed slightly lower at ₹4248.55. The stock reached a high of ₹4290 and a low of ₹4192.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,537,543 crore, TCS has a 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and a low of ₹3593.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 60,642 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 60 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4290 & ₹4192.25 yesterday to end at ₹4208.1. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend