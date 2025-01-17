Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2025, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 4248.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4208.1 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4270 and closed slightly lower at 4248.55. The stock reached a high of 4290 and a low of 4192.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 1,537,543 crore, TCS has a 52-week high of 4585.9 and a low of 3593.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 60,642 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2534 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 60 k.

17 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4248.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4290 & 4192.25 yesterday to end at 4208.1. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

