TCS Share Price Highlights : TCS closed today at ₹3833.95, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹3900.3

TCS Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3888.75 and closed at ₹3880.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3910 and a low of ₹3844.5. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1,411,162.67 crore. The 52-week high for TCS is ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low is ₹3141.65. On the BSE, TCS had a trading volume of 33,443 shares.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS has a 5.98% MF holding & 12.70% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.92% in december to 5.98% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.46% in december to 12.70% in march quarter.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS had a ROE of 50.75% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 46.37%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 51.94% and 52.22% respectively.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS has shown an EPS growth of 13.23% and a revenue growth of 13.63% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 2408930.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 6.33% for revenue and 8.47% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
TCS Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
TCS Share Price Today Live: Today, TCS's share price decreased by 1.7% to reach ₹3833.95, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Companies like Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas LTI Mindtree is showing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3833.95
|-66.35
|-1.7
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1387156.66
|Infosys
|1444.05
|-8.85
|-0.61
|1731.0
|1242.35
|597829.57
|HCL Technologies
|1332.95
|-15.0
|-1.11
|1696.5
|1063.0
|361717.99
|LTI Mindtree
|4769.1
|0.65
|0.01
|6442.65
|4565.0
|141243.27
|Tech Mahindra
|1304.8
|-3.75
|-0.29
|1416.0
|1039.2
|115157.23
TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3829.7 and a high of ₹3920 on the current trading day.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 13.52% higher than yesterday
TCS Share Price Today Live: The volume of TCS traded until 3 PM is 13.52% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹3833.95, a decrease of -1.7%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed today at ₹3833.95, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹3900.3
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price closed the day at ₹3833.95 - a 1.7% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3893.57 , 3951.78 , 3983.57. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3803.57 , 3771.78 , 3713.57.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
TCS Share Price Live Updates:
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3831.15, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹3900.3
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has broken the first support of ₹3860.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3819.13. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹3819.13 then there can be further negative price movement.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3917.00
|10 Days
|3915.98
|20 Days
|3882.59
|50 Days
|3965.03
|100 Days
|3933.09
|300 Days
|3696.80
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends
TCS Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 32.47% higher than yesterday
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TCS until 2 PM is 32.47% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹3841.15, up by -1.52%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS reached a peak of 3865.0 and a minimum of 3839.55 in the previous trading hour. During that hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly basis. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3858.62
|Support 1
|3833.17
|Resistance 2
|3874.53
|Support 2
|3823.63
|Resistance 3
|3884.07
|Support 3
|3807.72
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹3849.5, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹3900.3
TCS Share Price Today Live: The current market price of TCS has broken the first support of ₹3860.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3819.13. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹3819.13 then there can be further negative price movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 21.20% higher than yesterday
TCS Share Price Today Live: The volume of TCS traded until 1 PM is 21.20% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹3848.25, up by -1.33%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS reached a peak of 3877.0 and a low of 3865.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3873.43
|Support 1
|3861.43
|Resistance 2
|3881.22
|Support 2
|3857.22
|Resistance 3
|3885.43
|Support 3
|3849.43
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low of ₹3866.05 and a high of ₹3920 on the current day.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 34.31% higher than yesterday
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TCS until 12 AM has increased by 34.31% compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹3870.9, showing a decrease of -0.75%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 3894.4 and 3872.8 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3872.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3894.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3882.0
|Support 1
|3868.0
|Resistance 2
|3891.0
|Support 2
|3863.0
|Resistance 3
|3896.0
|Support 3
|3854.0
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3917.00
|10 Days
|3915.98
|20 Days
|3882.59
|50 Days
|3965.03
|100 Days
|3933.09
|300 Days
|3696.80
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends
TCS Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹3875, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹3900.3
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at ₹3875 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3860.77 and ₹3926.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3860.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3926.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 26.16% higher than yesterday
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of TCS until 11 AM is 26.16% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹3883.1, showing a decrease of -0.44%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS reached a peak of 3891.6 and a bottom of 3870.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 3880.57 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3894.4
|Support 1
|3872.8
|Resistance 2
|3903.8
|Support 2
|3860.6
|Resistance 3
|3916.0
|Support 3
|3851.2
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹3885, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹3900.3
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at ₹3885 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3860.77 and ₹3926.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3860.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3926.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 28.52% higher than yesterday
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TCS until 10 AM is 28.52% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹3873.1, showing a decrease of 0.7%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS touched a high of 3881.15 & a low of 3867.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3880.57
|Support 1
|3866.42
|Resistance 2
|3887.93
|Support 2
|3859.63
|Resistance 3
|3894.72
|Support 3
|3852.27
TCS Share Price Live Updates:
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3875.5, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹3900.3
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹3875.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3860.77 and ₹3926.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3860.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3926.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
TCS Share Price Today Live: The TCS share price is currently trading at ₹3878.90, reflecting a decrease of -0.55%. Over the past year, TCS shares have seen an impressive gain of 22.14%, reaching ₹3878.90. In comparison, the Nifty has also performed well, increasing by 22.52% to reach 22415.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.5%
|3 Months
|-7.01%
|6 Months
|12.04%
|YTD
|3.31%
|1 Year
|22.14%
TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3926.77
|Support 1
|3860.77
|Resistance 2
|3951.13
|Support 2
|3819.13
|Resistance 3
|3992.77
|Support 3
|3794.77
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2044 k
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 33 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3880.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3910 & ₹3844.5 yesterday to end at ₹3880.35. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.
