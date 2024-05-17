Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
TCS Share Price Highlights : TCS closed today at 3833.95, down -1.7% from yesterday's 3900.3

46 min read . 08:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Highlights : TCS stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 3900.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3833.95 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Highlights

TCS Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3888.75 and closed at 3880.35. The stock reached a high of 3910 and a low of 3844.5. TCS has a market capitalization of 1,411,162.67 crore. The 52-week high for TCS is 4254.45 and the 52-week low is 3141.65. On the BSE, TCS had a trading volume of 33,443 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS has a 5.98% MF holding & 12.70% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.92% in december to 5.98% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.46% in december to 12.70% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:32 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS had a ROE of 50.75% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 46.37%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 51.94% and 52.22% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:03 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS has shown an EPS growth of 13.23% and a revenue growth of 13.63% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 2408930.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 6.33% for revenue and 8.47% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:33 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 12.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191913
    Hold10101012
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 06:11 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

TCS Share Price Today Live: Today, TCS's share price decreased by 1.7% to reach 3833.95, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Companies like Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas LTI Mindtree is showing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3833.95-66.35-1.74254.453141.651387156.66
Infosys1444.05-8.85-0.611731.01242.35597829.57
HCL Technologies1332.95-15.0-1.111696.51063.0361717.99
LTI Mindtree4769.10.650.016442.654565.0141243.27
Tech Mahindra1304.8-3.75-0.291416.01039.2115157.23
17 May 2024, 05:38 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3829.7 and a high of 3920 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 03:55 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 13.52% higher than yesterday

TCS Share Price Today Live: The volume of TCS traded until 3 PM is 13.52% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 3833.95, a decrease of -1.7%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed today at ₹3833.95, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹3900.3

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price closed the day at 3833.95 - a 1.7% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3893.57 , 3951.78 , 3983.57. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3803.57 , 3771.78 , 3713.57.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:12 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3831.15, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹3900.3

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has broken the first support of 3860.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3819.13. If the stock price breaks the second support of 3819.13 then there can be further negative price movement.

17 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3917.00
10 Days3915.98
20 Days3882.59
50 Days3965.03
100 Days3933.09
300 Days3696.80
17 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

TCS Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:47 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 32.47% higher than yesterday

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TCS until 2 PM is 32.47% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 3841.15, up by -1.52%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS reached a peak of 3865.0 and a minimum of 3839.55 in the previous trading hour. During that hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly basis. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13858.62Support 13833.17
Resistance 23874.53Support 23823.63
Resistance 33884.07Support 33807.72
17 May 2024, 02:08 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹3849.5, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹3900.3

TCS Share Price Today Live: The current market price of TCS has broken the first support of 3860.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3819.13. If the stock price breaks the second support of 3819.13 then there can be further negative price movement.

17 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 21.20% higher than yesterday

TCS Share Price Today Live: The volume of TCS traded until 1 PM is 21.20% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 3848.25, up by -1.33%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS reached a peak of 3877.0 and a low of 3865.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13873.43Support 13861.43
Resistance 23881.22Support 23857.22
Resistance 33885.43Support 33849.43
17 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low of 3866.05 and a high of 3920 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:53 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 34.31% higher than yesterday

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TCS until 12 AM has increased by 34.31% compared to yesterday, while the price was at 3870.9, showing a decrease of -0.75%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 3894.4 and 3872.8 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3872.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3894.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13882.0Support 13868.0
Resistance 23891.0Support 23863.0
Resistance 33896.0Support 33854.0
17 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3917.00
10 Days3915.98
20 Days3882.59
50 Days3965.03
100 Days3933.09
300 Days3696.80
17 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

TCS Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹3875, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹3900.3

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at 3875 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3860.77 and 3926.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3860.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3926.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 26.16% higher than yesterday

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of TCS until 11 AM is 26.16% higher than yesterday, with the price at 3883.1, showing a decrease of -0.44%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS reached a peak of 3891.6 and a bottom of 3870.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 3880.57 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13894.4Support 13872.8
Resistance 23903.8Support 23860.6
Resistance 33916.0Support 33851.2
17 May 2024, 11:31 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹3885, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹3900.3

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at 3885 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3860.77 and 3926.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3860.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3926.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

TCS Share Price Today Live: Today, TCS shares experienced a 0.41% decrease, trading at 3884.5, while its peer companies showed a mixed performance. Infosys, HCL Technologies, and LTI Mindtree are declining, whereas Tech Mahindra, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.27% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3884.5-15.8-0.414254.453141.651405446.1
Infosys1446.45-6.45-0.441731.01242.35598823.16
HCL Technologies1345.75-2.2-0.161696.51063.0365191.48
LTI Mindtree4751.25-17.2-0.366442.654565.0140714.62
Tech Mahindra1311.452.90.221416.01039.2115744.14
17 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 28.52% higher than yesterday

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TCS until 10 AM is 28.52% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 3873.1, showing a decrease of 0.7%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS touched a high of 3881.15 & a low of 3867.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13880.57Support 13866.42
Resistance 23887.93Support 23859.63
Resistance 33894.72Support 33852.27
17 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of TCS has dropped by 0.63% to reach 3875.85, following the trend of its industry peers including Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Similarly, both Nifty and Sensex, the benchmark indices, have also experienced a decline of 0.18% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3875.85-24.45-0.634254.453141.651402316.45
Infosys1441.4-11.5-0.791731.01242.35596732.49
HCL Technologies1339.05-8.9-0.661696.51063.0363373.33
LTI Mindtree4746.0-22.45-0.476442.654565.0140559.14
Tech Mahindra1307.35-1.2-0.091416.01039.2115382.29
17 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3875.5, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹3900.3

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at 3875.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3860.77 and 3926.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3860.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3926.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: The TCS share price is currently trading at 3878.90, reflecting a decrease of -0.55%. Over the past year, TCS shares have seen an impressive gain of 22.14%, reaching 3878.90. In comparison, the Nifty has also performed well, increasing by 22.52% to reach 22415.25 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.5%
3 Months-7.01%
6 Months12.04%
YTD3.31%
1 Year22.14%
17 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13926.77Support 13860.77
Resistance 23951.13Support 23819.13
Resistance 33992.77Support 33794.77
17 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2044 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 33 k.

17 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3880.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3910 & 3844.5 yesterday to end at 3880.35. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

