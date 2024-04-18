Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TCS Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 18 Apr 2024, by -1.76 %. The stock closed at 3941.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3872.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3909 and closed at 3941.65. The highest price reached during the day was 3928.1, while the lowest was 3863.65. The market capitalization stood at 1401032.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 4254.45 and a 52-week low of 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 163353 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3941.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), TCS had a volume of 163,353 shares with a closing price of 3,941.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.