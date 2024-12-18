TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Surge as Market Sees Positive Momentum Today

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened and closed at ₹4415.9, indicating no change in price. The stock reached a high of ₹4430.45 and a low of ₹4318 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,566,089 crore, TCS's performance reflects its stability in the market. The stock is currently trading below its 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and above its 52-week low of ₹3593.3, with a BSE volume of 53,684 shares.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.12%; Futures open interest increased by 0.76%
TCS Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with higher open interest in TCS indicates the potential for upward price movement in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹4295.95 and a high of ₹4360. The fluctuations indicate a moderate level of activity in the stock price, reflecting market sentiment and investor interest throughout the trading session.
TCS Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -55.15% lower than yesterday
TCS Live Updates: As of 12 AM, TCS trading volume has decreased by 55.15% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹4333, reflecting a decline of 0.2%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
TCS Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Live Updates: TCS reached a high of 4338.55 and a low of 4318.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 4327.25, suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4340.3
|Support 1
|4319.85
|Resistance 2
|4349.65
|Support 2
|4308.75
|Resistance 3
|4360.75
|Support 3
|4299.4
TCS Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4448.42
|10 Days
|4407.74
|20 Days
|4306.30
|50 Days
|4194.52
|100 Days
|4288.24
|300 Days
|4114.58
TCS Live Updates: TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends
TCS Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
TCS Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4332.35, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹4324.4
TCS Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹4332.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4284.92 and ₹4399.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4284.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4399.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -59.37% lower than yesterday
TCS Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, TCS has seen a trading volume that is 59.37% lower than yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹4336.25, reflecting a decrease of 0.27%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 4348.3 and 4298.3 in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 4298.3 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 4348.3. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4327.25
|Support 1
|4307.15
|Resistance 2
|4333.95
|Support 2
|4293.75
|Resistance 3
|4347.35
|Support 3
|4287.05
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4314.45, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹4324.4
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹4314.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4284.92 and ₹4399.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4284.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4399.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Today, TCS's share price decreased by 0.47%, reaching ₹4303.95, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Companies like Infosys and LTI Mindtree are experiencing declines, whereas HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by 0.35% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|4303.95
|-20.45
|-0.47
|4585.9
|3593.3
|1557206.78
|Infosys
|1971.2
|-5.45
|-0.28
|2006.8
|1359.1
|816067.07
|HCL Technologies
|1962.55
|11.2
|0.57
|1979.45
|1235.0
|532570.34
|LTI Mindtree
|6624.5
|-69.7
|-1.04
|6764.8
|4518.35
|196193.42
|Tech Mahindra
|1779.1
|9.3
|0.53
|1807.4
|1163.7
|157017.34
TCS Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -61.48% lower than yesterday
TCS Live Updates: As of 10 AM, TCS's trading volume is down by 61.48% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹4308.15, reflecting a decrease of 0.38%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. When there is a positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
TCS Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Live Updates: TCS touched a high of 4360.0 & a low of 4310.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4348.3
|Support 1
|4298.3
|Resistance 2
|4379.15
|Support 2
|4279.15
|Resistance 3
|4398.3
|Support 3
|4248.3
TCS Live Updates: Stock Peers
TCS Live Updates: Today, TCS's share price increased by 0.71%, reaching ₹4355, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Companies like LTI Mindtree experienced declines, whereas Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and up by 0.14%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|4355.0
|30.6
|0.71
|4585.9
|3593.3
|1575677.11
|Infosys
|1982.4
|5.75
|0.29
|2006.8
|1359.1
|820703.81
|HCL Technologies
|1965.15
|13.8
|0.71
|1979.45
|1235.0
|533275.9
|LTI Mindtree
|6693.8
|-0.4
|-0.01
|6764.8
|4518.35
|198245.84
|Tech Mahindra
|1784.0
|14.2
|0.8
|1807.4
|1163.7
|157449.8
TCS Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.25%; Futures open interest increased by 0.95%
TCS Live Updates: An increase in futures prices, along with rising open interest in TCS, indicates the potential for favorable price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
TCS Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4352.25, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹4324.4
TCS Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹4352.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4284.92 and ₹4399.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4284.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4399.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.67%, currently trading at ₹4353.50. Over the past year, TCS shares have seen a price increase of 12.68%, reaching ₹4353.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.35%
|3 Months
|-1.08%
|6 Months
|13.46%
|YTD
|14.63%
|1 Year
|12.68%
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4399.87
|Support 1
|4284.92
|Resistance 2
|4473.88
|Support 2
|4243.98
|Resistance 3
|4514.82
|Support 3
|4169.97
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2415 k
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 53 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4415.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4430.45 & ₹4318 yesterday to end at ₹4324.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend