TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Surge as Market Sees Positive Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Surge as Market Sees Positive Momentum Today

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 4324.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4332.35 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened and closed at 4415.9, indicating no change in price. The stock reached a high of 4430.45 and a low of 4318 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,566,089 crore, TCS's performance reflects its stability in the market. The stock is currently trading below its 52-week high of 4585.9 and above its 52-week low of 3593.3, with a BSE volume of 53,684 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:11:47 PM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.12%; Futures open interest increased by 0.76%

TCS Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with higher open interest in TCS indicates the potential for upward price movement in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:05:52 PM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 4295.95 and a high of 4360. The fluctuations indicate a moderate level of activity in the stock price, reflecting market sentiment and investor interest throughout the trading session.

18 Dec 2024, 12:49:43 PM IST

TCS Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -55.15% lower than yesterday

TCS Live Updates: As of 12 AM, TCS trading volume has decreased by 55.15% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 4333, reflecting a decline of 0.2%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:34:22 PM IST

TCS Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Live Updates: TCS reached a high of 4338.55 and a low of 4318.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 4327.25, suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14340.3Support 14319.85
Resistance 24349.65Support 24308.75
Resistance 34360.75Support 34299.4
18 Dec 2024, 12:26:27 PM IST

TCS Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4448.42
10 Days4407.74
20 Days4306.30
50 Days4194.52
100 Days4288.24
300 Days4114.58
18 Dec 2024, 12:23:41 PM IST

TCS Live Updates: TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

TCS Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:17:53 PM IST

TCS Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4332.35, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹4324.4

TCS Live Updates: TCS share price is at 4332.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4284.92 and 4399.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4284.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4399.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:55:48 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -59.37% lower than yesterday

TCS Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, TCS has seen a trading volume that is 59.37% lower than yesterday, while the stock price is at 4336.25, reflecting a decrease of 0.27%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:55:11 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 4348.3 and 4298.3 in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 4298.3 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 4348.3. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14327.25Support 14307.15
Resistance 24333.95Support 24293.75
Resistance 34347.35Support 34287.05
18 Dec 2024, 11:23:54 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4314.45, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹4324.4

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at 4314.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4284.92 and 4399.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4284.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4399.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:10:43 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Today, TCS's share price decreased by 0.47%, reaching 4303.95, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Companies like Infosys and LTI Mindtree are experiencing declines, whereas HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by 0.35% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services4303.95-20.45-0.474585.93593.31557206.78
Infosys1971.2-5.45-0.282006.81359.1816067.07
HCL Technologies1962.5511.20.571979.451235.0532570.34
LTI Mindtree6624.5-69.7-1.046764.84518.35196193.42
Tech Mahindra1779.19.30.531807.41163.7157017.34
18 Dec 2024, 11:00:04 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4535.0, 5.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy19192120
    Hold11111010
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2222
18 Dec 2024, 10:47:05 AM IST

TCS Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -61.48% lower than yesterday

TCS Live Updates: As of 10 AM, TCS's trading volume is down by 61.48% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 4308.15, reflecting a decrease of 0.38%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. When there is a positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:38:56 AM IST

TCS Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Live Updates: TCS touched a high of 4360.0 & a low of 4310.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14348.3Support 14298.3
Resistance 24379.15Support 24279.15
Resistance 34398.3Support 34248.3
18 Dec 2024, 10:11:05 AM IST

TCS Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:51:35 AM IST

TCS Live Updates: Stock Peers

TCS Live Updates: Today, TCS's share price increased by 0.71%, reaching 4355, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Companies like LTI Mindtree experienced declines, whereas Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and up by 0.14%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services4355.030.60.714585.93593.31575677.11
Infosys1982.45.750.292006.81359.1820703.81
HCL Technologies1965.1513.80.711979.451235.0533275.9
LTI Mindtree6693.8-0.4-0.016764.84518.35198245.84
Tech Mahindra1784.014.20.81807.41163.7157449.8
18 Dec 2024, 09:46:38 AM IST

TCS Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.25%; Futures open interest increased by 0.95%

TCS Live Updates: An increase in futures prices, along with rising open interest in TCS, indicates the potential for favorable price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:39:21 AM IST

TCS Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4352.25, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹4324.4

TCS Live Updates: TCS share price is at 4352.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4284.92 and 4399.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4284.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4399.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:21:23 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.67%, currently trading at 4353.50. Over the past year, TCS shares have seen a price increase of 12.68%, reaching 4353.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.35%
3 Months-1.08%
6 Months13.46%
YTD14.63%
1 Year12.68%
18 Dec 2024, 08:45:33 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14399.87Support 14284.92
Resistance 24473.88Support 24243.98
Resistance 34514.82Support 34169.97
18 Dec 2024, 08:32:46 AM IST

18 Dec 2024, 08:19:13 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2415 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 53 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:05:39 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4415.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4430.45 & 4318 yesterday to end at 4324.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

