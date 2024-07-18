TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Day

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4180, closed at ₹4168, with a high of ₹4193.35 and a low of ₹4144.65. The market capitalization was ₹1510678.17 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low was ₹3297.72. The BSE volume for the day was 177807 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.29%
TCS Share Price Live Updates: A rise in futures price and an increase in open interest for TCS indicate a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4179.7, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹4175.35
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹4179.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4150.72 and ₹4200.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4150.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4200.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at ₹4193.65. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 20.22% to reach ₹4193.65. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.84%
|3 Months
|-2.5%
|6 Months
|8.71%
|YTD
|10.66%
|1 Year
|20.22%
TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4200.37
|Support 1
|4150.72
|Resistance 2
|4222.28
|Support 2
|4122.98
|Resistance 3
|4250.02
|Support 3
|4101.07
TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 5.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|19
|19
|19
|Hold
|10
|12
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3320 k
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4168 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4193.35 & ₹4144.65 yesterday to end at ₹4175.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend