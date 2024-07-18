Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 4175.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4179.7 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 4180, closed at 4168, with a high of 4193.35 and a low of 4144.65. The market capitalization was 1510678.17 crore. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3297.72. The BSE volume for the day was 177807 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:40 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.29%

TCS Share Price Live Updates: A rise in futures price and an increase in open interest for TCS indicate a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

18 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4179.7, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹4175.35

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at 4179.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4150.72 and 4200.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4150.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4200.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at 4193.65. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 20.22% to reach 4193.65. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.84%
3 Months-2.5%
6 Months8.71%
YTD10.66%
1 Year20.22%
18 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14200.37Support 14150.72
Resistance 24222.28Support 24122.98
Resistance 34250.02Support 34101.07
18 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4400.0, 5.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3165.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6555
    Buy20191919
    Hold10121010
    Sell5577
    Strong Sell2222
18 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3320 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4168 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4193.35 & 4144.65 yesterday to end at 4175.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

