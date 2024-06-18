TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3885.3 and closed at ₹3877.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3887, while the lowest was ₹3826.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹1386433.05 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was ₹4254.45, and the 52-week low was ₹3141.65. The BSE volume for the day was 66905 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest for TCS indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend, suggesting that the stock could reach a bottom or potentially reverse direction in the near future.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹3823 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3810.37 and ₹3871.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3810.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3871.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS stock has experienced a decrease of -0.26%, currently trading at ₹3822.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have seen an impressive increase of 19.70% to ₹3822.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.59%
|3 Months
|-14.31%
|6 Months
|-0.29%
|YTD
|1.49%
|1 Year
|19.7%
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-tcs-adani-enterprises-indus-tower-airtel-lic-zydus-life-11718676150105.html
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3871.37
|Support 1
|3810.37
|Resistance 2
|3910.68
|Support 2
|3788.68
|Resistance 3
|3932.37
|Support 3
|3749.37
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 12.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1860 k & BSE volume was 66 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3887 & ₹3826.45 yesterday to end at ₹3877.5. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.