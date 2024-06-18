Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 18 Jun 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 3831.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3823 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3885.3 and closed at 3877.5. The highest price reached during the day was 3887, while the lowest was 3826.45. The market capitalization stood at 1386433.05 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was 4254.45, and the 52-week low was 3141.65. The BSE volume for the day was 66905 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:42 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.11%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.59%

TCS Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest for TCS indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend, suggesting that the stock could reach a bottom or potentially reverse direction in the near future.

18 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3823, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹3831.95

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at 3823 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3810.37 and 3871.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3810.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3871.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:21 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS stock has experienced a decrease of -0.26%, currently trading at 3822.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have seen an impressive increase of 19.70% to 3822.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.59%
3 Months-14.31%
6 Months-0.29%
YTD1.49%
1 Year19.7%
18 Jun 2024, 09:03 AM IST Stocks to Watch: TCS, Adani Enterprises, Indus Tower, Airtel, LIC, Zydus Life

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-tcs-adani-enterprises-indus-tower-airtel-lic-zydus-life-11718676150105.html

18 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13871.37Support 13810.37
Resistance 23910.68Support 23788.68
Resistance 33932.37Support 33749.37
18 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 12.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191916
    Hold10101010
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell2223
18 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1927 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2831 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1860 k & BSE volume was 66 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3877.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3887 & 3826.45 yesterday to end at 3877.5. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

