Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 4217.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4218.35 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price TodayPremium
TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 4202.85 and closed at 4207.15. The stock reached a high of 4238.8 and a low of 4177. The market capitalization was 1525928.41 crore. The 52-week high was 4241.05 and the 52-week low was 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 106409 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:43:31 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹4218.35, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹4217.5

The current price of TCS stock is 4218.35, with a net change of 0.85 and a percent change of 0.02. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Mar 2024, 09:32:14 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.69%
3 Months8.03%
6 Months17.8%
YTD11.74%
1 Year33.09%
18 Mar 2024, 09:02:16 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4217.5, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹4207.15

The TCS stock is currently priced at 4217.5, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 10.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Mar 2024, 08:02:47 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4207.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCS had a BSE volume of 106409 shares with a closing price of 4207.15.

