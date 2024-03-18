TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

TCS stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 4217.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4218.35 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4202.85 and closed at ₹4207.15. The stock reached a high of ₹4238.8 and a low of ₹4177. The market capitalization was ₹1525928.41 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4241.05 and the 52-week low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 106409 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:43:31 AM IST
TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹4218.35, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹4217.5
The current price of TCS stock is ₹4218.35, with a net change of 0.85 and a percent change of 0.02. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 09:32:14 AM IST
TCS share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
2.69%
3 Months
8.03%
6 Months
17.8%
YTD
11.74%
1 Year
33.09%
18 Mar 2024, 09:02:16 AM IST
TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4217.5, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹4207.15
The TCS stock is currently priced at ₹4217.5, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 10.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 08:02:47 AM IST
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4207.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, TCS had a BSE volume of 106409 shares with a closing price of ₹4207.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!