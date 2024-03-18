TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4202.85 and closed at ₹4207.15. The stock reached a high of ₹4238.8 and a low of ₹4177. The market capitalization was ₹1525928.41 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4241.05 and the 52-week low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 106409 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.69%
|3 Months
|8.03%
|6 Months
|17.8%
|YTD
|11.74%
|1 Year
|33.09%
On the last day of trading, TCS had a BSE volume of 106409 shares with a closing price of ₹4207.15.
