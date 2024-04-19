Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock dips as investors sell off shares

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 19 Apr 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 3872.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3863.5 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3889.75 and closed at 3872.3. The stock reached a high of 3936 and a low of 3851. The market capitalization of TCS was 1397848.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 65782 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3863.5, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹3872.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3863.5 with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -8.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3872.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 65,782. The closing price for the stock was 3,872.30.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.