TCS Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4353.95 and closed at ₹4291.65. The stock reached a high of ₹4427.9 and a low of ₹4327.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1597946.44 crore. TCS's 52-week high and low were ₹4431.25 and ₹3297.72, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 183439 shares for TCS.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 183 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4427.9 & ₹4327.25 yesterday to end at ₹4416.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend