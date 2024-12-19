TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Dip Amid Market Concerns

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened at ₹4324.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹4324.40. The stock reached a high of ₹4360 and a low of ₹4295.95 during the session. TCS holds a market capitalization of ₹15,730.90 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4585.90 and a low of ₹3593.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,020 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for TCS, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹4336 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4302.8 and ₹4375.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4302.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4375.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has decreased by 0.40%, currently trading at ₹4331.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have increased by 14.46%, reaching ₹4331.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.8%
|3 Months
|3.49%
|6 Months
|14.37%
|YTD
|15.15%
|1 Year
|14.46%
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4375.2
|Support 1
|4302.8
|Resistance 2
|4404.8
|Support 2
|4260.0
|Resistance 3
|4447.6
|Support 3
|4230.4
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1575 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4360 & ₹4295.95 yesterday to end at ₹4348.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend