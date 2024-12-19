Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Dip Amid Market Concerns

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 4348.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4336 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened at 4324.35 and closed slightly higher at 4324.40. The stock reached a high of 4360 and a low of 4295.95 during the session. TCS holds a market capitalization of 15,730.90 crore, with a 52-week high of 4585.90 and a low of 3593.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,020 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:45 AM IST TCS Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.61%; Futures open interest increased by 1.79%

TCS Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for TCS, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4336, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹4348.2

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at 4336 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4302.8 and 4375.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4302.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4375.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has decreased by 0.40%, currently trading at 4331.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have increased by 14.46%, reaching 4331.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.8%
3 Months3.49%
6 Months14.37%
YTD15.15%
1 Year14.46%
19 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14375.2Support 14302.8
Resistance 24404.8Support 24260.0
Resistance 34447.6Support 34230.4
19 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 1598 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2404 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1575 k & BSE volume was 23 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4324.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4360 & 4295.95 yesterday to end at 4348.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.