TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 3814.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3822 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 3822.15, reached a high of 3842, and a low of 3797.35 before closing at 3831.95. The market capitalization was 1380209.94 crore. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3141.65. The BSE volume was 40767 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates:

19 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Today, TCS's stock price increased by 0.1% to reach 3818.55, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. LTI, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas Infosys and HCL Technologies are showing growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3818.553.80.14254.453157.821381584.81
Infosys1503.055.20.351721.291255.22622255.28
HCL Technologies1438.71.10.081696.51087.75390415.0
LTI Mindtree5012.5-76.7-1.516442.654518.35148451.89
Tech Mahindra1370.7-0.75-0.051416.01074.05120973.34
19 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.1%; Futures open interest increased by 6.95%

TCS Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in TCS indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, so traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:39 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3822, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3814.75

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at 3822 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3792.3 and 3839.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3792.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3839.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at 3828.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 19.39%, reaching 3828.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.13%
3 Months-10.64%
6 Months0.43%
YTD1.04%
1 Year19.39%
19 Jun 2024, 08:50 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13839.25Support 13792.3
Resistance 23864.1Support 23770.2
Resistance 33886.2Support 33745.35
19 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 12.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191916
    Hold10101010
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell2223
19 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1814 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2938 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1774 k & BSE volume was 40 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3831.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3842 & 3797.35 yesterday to end at 3831.95. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

