TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock sees gains in trading today

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3822.15, reached a high of ₹3842, and a low of ₹3797.35 before closing at ₹3831.95. The market capitalization was ₹1380209.94 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low was ₹3141.65. The BSE volume was 40767 shares traded.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Today, TCS's stock price increased by 0.1% to reach ₹3818.55, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. LTI, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas Infosys and HCL Technologies are showing growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3818.55
|3.8
|0.1
|4254.45
|3157.82
|1381584.81
|Infosys
|1503.05
|5.2
|0.35
|1721.29
|1255.22
|622255.28
|HCL Technologies
|1438.7
|1.1
|0.08
|1696.5
|1087.75
|390415.0
|LTI Mindtree
|5012.5
|-76.7
|-1.51
|6442.65
|4518.35
|148451.89
|Tech Mahindra
|1370.7
|-0.75
|-0.05
|1416.0
|1074.05
|120973.34
TCS Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in TCS indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, so traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹3822 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3792.3 and ₹3839.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3792.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3839.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at ₹3828.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 19.39%, reaching ₹3828.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.13%
|3 Months
|-10.64%
|6 Months
|0.43%
|YTD
|1.04%
|1 Year
|19.39%
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3839.25
|Support 1
|3792.3
|Resistance 2
|3864.1
|Support 2
|3770.2
|Resistance 3
|3886.2
|Support 3
|3745.35
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 12.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1774 k & BSE volume was 40 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3842 & ₹3797.35 yesterday to end at ₹3831.95. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.