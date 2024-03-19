TCS Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened and closed at ₹4217.5. The stock reached a high of ₹4254.45 and a low of ₹4116.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹1499606.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4241.05 and the 52-week low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 39490 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4217.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, TCS had a BSE volume of 39490 shares with a closing price of ₹4217.5.