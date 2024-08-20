TCS Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4417.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹4416.55. The stock reached a high of ₹4493 and a low of ₹4390.45. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1624286.12 crore. Its 52-week high stands at ₹4431.25, while the 52-week low is ₹3297.72. A total of 91876 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4526.85
|Support 1
|4422.95
|Resistance 2
|4562.5
|Support 2
|4354.7
|Resistance 3
|4630.75
|Support 3
|4319.05
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 1.99% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4493 & ₹4390.45 yesterday to end at ₹4489.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend