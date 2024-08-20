Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

TCS Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 20 Aug 2024, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 4416.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4489.35 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4417.9 and closed slightly lower at 4416.55. The stock reached a high of 4493 and a low of 4390.45. TCS has a market capitalization of 1624286.12 crore. Its 52-week high stands at 4431.25, while the 52-week low is 3297.72. A total of 91876 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14526.85Support 14422.95
Resistance 24562.5Support 24354.7
Resistance 34630.75Support 34319.05
20 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4400.0, 1.99% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3165.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy20202019
    Hold10101010
    Sell5557
    Strong Sell2222
20 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2328 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.

20 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4416.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4493 & 4390.45 yesterday to end at 4489.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.