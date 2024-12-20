TCS Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4283.85 and closed at ₹4348.20, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹4362.90 and a low of ₹4262.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,545,611 crore, TCS continues to show strong performance, although it remains below its 52-week high of ₹4585.90, while the 52-week low stands at ₹3593.30. The BSE volume was 55,639 shares.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 6.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|19
|19
|21
|20
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 55 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4362.9 & ₹4262.4 yesterday to end at ₹4271.5. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.