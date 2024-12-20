Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -1.76 %. The stock closed at 4348.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4271.5 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4283.85 and closed at 4348.20, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 4362.90 and a low of 4262.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,545,611 crore, TCS continues to show strong performance, although it remains below its 52-week high of 4585.90, while the 52-week low stands at 3593.30. The BSE volume was 55,639 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4535.0, 6.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy19192120
    Hold11111010
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2222
20 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2434 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 55 k.

20 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4348.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4362.9 & 4262.4 yesterday to end at 4271.5. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.

