TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4165 and closed at ₹4142.1, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹4165 and a low of ₹4100.5 during the day. TCS's market capitalization stands at ₹1,492,208 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4513.98 and a low of ₹3536.94. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 41,873 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has broken the first support of ₹4094.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4067.08. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹4067.08 then there can be further negative price movement.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has decreased by 0.40%, currently trading at ₹4109.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have increased by 7.86%, reaching ₹4109.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, standing at 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.77%
|3 Months
|7.73%
|6 Months
|-2.61%
|YTD
|2.33%
|1 Year
|7.86%
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4155.22
|Support 1
|4094.67
|Resistance 2
|4188.18
|Support 2
|4067.08
|Resistance 3
|4215.77
|Support 3
|4034.12
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1761 k & BSE volume was 41 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4165 & ₹4100.5 yesterday to end at ₹4125.7. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend