TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 4125.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4092.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4165 and closed at 4142.1, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 4165 and a low of 4100.5 during the day. TCS's market capitalization stands at 1,492,208 crore, with a 52-week high of 4513.98 and a low of 3536.94. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 41,873 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4092.3, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹4125.7

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has broken the first support of 4094.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4067.08. If the stock price breaks the second support of 4067.08 then there can be further negative price movement.

20 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has decreased by 0.40%, currently trading at 4109.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have increased by 7.86%, reaching 4109.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, standing at 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.77%
3 Months7.73%
6 Months-2.61%
YTD2.33%
1 Year7.86%
20 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14155.22Support 14094.67
Resistance 24188.18Support 24067.08
Resistance 34215.77Support 34034.12
20 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 1803 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2470 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1761 k & BSE volume was 41 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4142.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4165 & 4100.5 yesterday to end at 4125.7. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

