TCS Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 3814.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3801.1 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3821.5 and closed at 3814.75. The stock reached a high of 3832.55 and a low of 3794 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS was 1375271.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3157.82. The BSE volume for TCS was 29711 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1538 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2910 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1509 k & BSE volume was 29 k.

20 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3814.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3832.55 & 3794 yesterday to end at 3814.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

