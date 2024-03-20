Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TCS Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -4.03 %. The stock closed at 4144.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3977.55 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 4055.65 and closed at 4144.75. The stock reached a high of 4055.7 and a low of 3965.9. TCS's market capitalization was 1439112.4 crore. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3056.14. The BSE trading volume for TCS was 25582198 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4144.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 25,582,198. The closing price of TCS stock was 4,144.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!