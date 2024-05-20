Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 3833.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3850 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 3843.15 and closed at 3833.95. The highest price reached was 3860, while the lowest was 3840. The market capitalization stood at 1392963.69 crore. The 52-week high and low were 4254.45 and 3141.65 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS was 4203 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Today, TCS's stock price rose by 0.42% to reach 3850, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Infosys and LTI Mindtree are declining, whereas HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3850.016.050.424254.453141.651392963.7
Infosys1443.75-0.3-0.021731.01242.35597705.37
HCL Technologies1340.17.150.541696.51063.0363658.26
LTI Mindtree4747.95-17.55-0.376442.654565.0140616.89
Tech Mahindra1305.70.90.071416.01039.2115236.66
20 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹3850, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹3833.95

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at 3850 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3803.57 and 3893.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3803.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3893.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at 3850.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 20.38% to reach 3850.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.54%
3 Months-9.0%
6 Months9.98%
YTD1.54%
1 Year20.38%
20 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13893.57Support 13803.57
Resistance 23951.78Support 23771.78
Resistance 33983.57Support 33713.57
20 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2044 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 33 k.

20 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3833.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3860 & 3840 yesterday to end at 3833.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.