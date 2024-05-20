TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3843.15 and closed at ₹3833.95. The highest price reached was ₹3860, while the lowest was ₹3840. The market capitalization stood at ₹1392963.69 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹4254.45 and ₹3141.65 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS was 4203 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Today, TCS's stock price rose by 0.42% to reach ₹3850, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Infosys and LTI Mindtree are declining, whereas HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3850.0
|16.05
|0.42
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1392963.7
|Infosys
|1443.75
|-0.3
|-0.02
|1731.0
|1242.35
|597705.37
|HCL Technologies
|1340.1
|7.15
|0.54
|1696.5
|1063.0
|363658.26
|LTI Mindtree
|4747.95
|-17.55
|-0.37
|6442.65
|4565.0
|140616.89
|Tech Mahindra
|1305.7
|0.9
|0.07
|1416.0
|1039.2
|115236.66
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at ₹3850 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3803.57 and ₹3893.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3803.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3893.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at ₹3850.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 20.38% to reach ₹3850.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.54%
|3 Months
|-9.0%
|6 Months
|9.98%
|YTD
|1.54%
|1 Year
|20.38%
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3893.57
|Support 1
|3803.57
|Resistance 2
|3951.78
|Support 2
|3771.78
|Resistance 3
|3983.57
|Support 3
|3713.57
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 33 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3860 & ₹3840 yesterday to end at ₹3833.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!