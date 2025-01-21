TCS Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4132.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹4125.70. The stock reached a high of ₹4149.45 and a low of ₹4068.35, indicating some volatility during the session. TCS's market capitalization stands at ₹14,753.84 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹4513.98 and a low of ₹3536.94, with a trading volume of 38,280 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4128.33
|Support 1
|4050.63
|Resistance 2
|4175.92
|Support 2
|4020.52
|Resistance 3
|4206.03
|Support 3
|3972.93
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4548.0, 11.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3415.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|21
|Hold
|9
|9
|11
|11
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1287 k & BSE volume was 38 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4149.45 & ₹4068.35 yesterday to end at ₹4076.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.