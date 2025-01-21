Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

TCS Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 21 Jan 2025, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 4125.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4076.95 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4132.15 and closed slightly lower at 4125.70. The stock reached a high of 4149.45 and a low of 4068.35, indicating some volatility during the session. TCS's market capitalization stands at 14,753.84 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 4513.98 and a low of 3536.94, with a trading volume of 38,280 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14128.33Support 14050.63
Resistance 24175.92Support 24020.52
Resistance 34206.03Support 33972.93
21 Jan 2025, 08:42 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4548.0, 11.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3415.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8865
    Buy20201921
    Hold991111
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2222
21 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 1326 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2324 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1287 k & BSE volume was 38 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4125.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4149.45 & 4068.35 yesterday to end at 4076.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.