TCS Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3801, closed at ₹3801.1, with a high of ₹3809.35 and a low of ₹3780.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,370,025.02 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹4254.45 while the 52-week low was at ₹3157.82. The BSE volume was 29584 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/it-stocks-in-focus-after-accentures-q3-results-tcs-infosys-underperform-nifty-it-over-last-1-year-11718940074135.html
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3802.92
|Support 1
|3773.02
|Resistance 2
|3821.38
|Support 2
|3761.58
|Resistance 3
|3832.82
|Support 3
|3743.12
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 13.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 29 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3809.35 & ₹3780.1 yesterday to end at ₹3801.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.