TCS Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 21 Jun 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 3801.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3786.6 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3801, closed at 3801.1, with a high of 3809.35 and a low of 3780.1. The market capitalization stood at 1,370,025.02 crore. The 52-week high was at 4254.45 while the 52-week low was at 3157.82. The BSE volume was 29584 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13802.92Support 13773.02
Resistance 23821.38Support 23761.58
Resistance 33832.82Support 33743.12
21 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 13.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191916
    Hold10101010
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell2223
21 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3002 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 29 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3801.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3809.35 & 3780.1 yesterday to end at 3801.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

