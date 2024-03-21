TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Gains in Today's Trading Session

TCS stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 3970.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3989.9 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was ₹3986 and the close price was ₹3977.55. The high for the day was ₹4018 and the low was ₹3960.5. The market capitalization was ₹1436543.56 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a 52-week low of ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 136936 shares traded.
21 Mar 2024, 10:03:00 AM IST
TCS March futures opened at 4000.65 as against previous close of 3976.45
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3978.2 with a bid price of 3985.3 and an offer price of 3986.7. The bid and offer quantities are both 175. The stock has a high open interest of 13771450, indicating significant investor interest in TCS.
