TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Gains in Today's Trading Session

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was ₹3986 and the close price was ₹3977.55. The high for the day was ₹4018 and the low was ₹3960.5. The market capitalization was ₹1436543.56 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a 52-week low of ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 136936 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3978.2 with a bid price of 3985.3 and an offer price of 3986.7. The bid and offer quantities are both 175. The stock has a high open interest of 13771450, indicating significant investor interest in TCS.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3989.9 with a 0.49% increase, resulting in a net change of 19.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.29%
|3 Months
|3.2%
|6 Months
|10.63%
|YTD
|5.16%
|1 Year
|28.43%
The current stock price of TCS is ₹3970.45 with a percent change of -0.18% and a net change of -7.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 136,936 shares and the closing price was ₹3,977.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!