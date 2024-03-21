Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Gains in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 3970.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3989.9 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was 3986 and the close price was 3977.55. The high for the day was 4018 and the low was 3960.5. The market capitalization was 1436543.56 crores, with a 52-week high of 4254.45 and a 52-week low of 3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 136936 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 10:03 AM IST TCS March futures opened at 4000.65 as against previous close of 3976.45

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3978.2 with a bid price of 3985.3 and an offer price of 3986.7. The bid and offer quantities are both 175. The stock has a high open interest of 13771450, indicating significant investor interest in TCS.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST TCS Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3989.9, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹3970.45

The current price of TCS stock is 3989.9 with a 0.49% increase, resulting in a net change of 19.45.

21 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.29%
3 Months3.2%
6 Months10.63%
YTD5.16%
1 Year28.43%
21 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3970.45, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹3977.55

The current stock price of TCS is 3970.45 with a percent change of -0.18% and a net change of -7.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3977.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 136,936 shares and the closing price was 3,977.55.

