Active Stocks
Tue May 21 2024 09:39:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 169.90 1.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 951.05 -0.20%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 320.75 1.23%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.25 0.78%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 435.80 -0.15%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 3850 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3818.65 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 3843.15 and closed at 3833.95, with a high of 3860 and a low of 3840. The market capitalization stood at 1392963.69 crore. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the low was 3141.65. The BSE volume traded was 4203 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:40:17 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3818.65, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹3850

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has broken the first support of 3840.33 & second support of 3829.22 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3818.43. If the stock price breaks the final support of 3818.43 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

21 May 2024, 09:19:54 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has dropped by -0.52% and is currently trading at 3829.90. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 20.06% to reach 3829.90. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.44%
3 Months-8.7%
6 Months10.47%
YTD2.0%
1 Year20.06%
21 May 2024, 08:46:39 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13862.23Support 13840.33
Resistance 23873.02Support 23829.22
Resistance 33884.13Support 33818.43
21 May 2024, 08:37:43 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 11.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191914
    Hold10101012
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
21 May 2024, 08:19:50 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 95 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1862 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 91 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

21 May 2024, 08:00:35 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3833.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3860 & 3840 yesterday to end at 3833.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue