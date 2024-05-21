TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3843.15 and closed at ₹3833.95, with a high of ₹3860 and a low of ₹3840. The market capitalization stood at ₹1392963.69 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the low was ₹3141.65. The BSE volume traded was 4203 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has broken the first support of ₹3840.33 & second support of ₹3829.22 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3818.43. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹3818.43 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has dropped by -0.52% and is currently trading at ₹3829.90. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 20.06% to reach ₹3829.90. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.44%
|3 Months
|-8.7%
|6 Months
|10.47%
|YTD
|2.0%
|1 Year
|20.06%
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3862.23
|Support 1
|3840.33
|Resistance 2
|3873.02
|Support 2
|3829.22
|Resistance 3
|3884.13
|Support 3
|3818.43
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 11.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|14
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 91 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3860 & ₹3840 yesterday to end at ₹3833.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!