TCS Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 22 Apr 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 3863.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3827.45 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3840.6 and closed at 3863.5. The stock reached a high of 3851.8 and a low of 3801 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS was 1384804.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4254.45, while the 52-week low was 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 223097 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3863.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 223,097 and the closing price was 3863.5.

