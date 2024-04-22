TCS Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3840.6 and closed at ₹3863.5. The stock reached a high of ₹3851.8 and a low of ₹3801 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS was ₹1384804.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4254.45, while the 52-week low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 223097 shares traded.
22 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
