TCS Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4501.05 and closed at ₹4522.55. The stock reached a high of ₹4558.8 and a low of ₹4500. The company’s market capitalization stood at 1646844.9 crore. TCS has a 52-week high of ₹4564.75 and a 52-week low of ₹3297.72. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 74,833 shares for TCS.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1896 k & BSE volume was 74 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4558.8 & ₹4500 yesterday to end at ₹4551.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend