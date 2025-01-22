TCS Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4098 and closed slightly lower at ₹4076.95, marking a decrease of ₹21.05. The stock reached a high of ₹4112.7 and a low of ₹4029.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹14,602.06 crore, TCS's shares traded a volume of 169,326 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹4513.98, while the low is ₹3536.94.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.46%, currently trading at ₹4052.80. Over the past year, TCS shares have appreciated by 6.20%, reaching ₹4052.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.14%
|3 Months
|8.01%
|6 Months
|-4.7%
|YTD
|0.13%
|1 Year
|6.2%
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4089.37
|Support 1
|4008.37
|Resistance 2
|4140.68
|Support 2
|3978.68
|Resistance 3
|4170.37
|Support 3
|3927.37
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4548.0, 12.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3415.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|21
|Hold
|9
|9
|11
|11
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2319 k
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1971 k & BSE volume was 169 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4076.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4112.7 & ₹4029.2 yesterday to end at ₹4034.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend