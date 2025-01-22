Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

TCS Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 4076.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4034.35 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4098 and closed slightly lower at 4076.95, marking a decrease of 21.05. The stock reached a high of 4112.7 and a low of 4029.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of 14,602.06 crore, TCS's shares traded a volume of 169,326 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 4513.98, while the low is 3536.94.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.46%, currently trading at 4052.80. Over the past year, TCS shares have appreciated by 6.20%, reaching 4052.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.14%
3 Months8.01%
6 Months-4.7%
YTD0.13%
1 Year6.2%
22 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14089.37Support 14008.37
Resistance 24140.68Support 23978.68
Resistance 34170.37Support 33927.37
22 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4548.0, 12.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3415.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8865
    Buy20201921
    Hold991111
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2222
22 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2319 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1971 k & BSE volume was 169 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4076.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4112.7 & 4029.2 yesterday to end at 4034.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.