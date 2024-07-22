TCS Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened and closed at ₹4314.3 with a high of ₹4360.25 and a low of ₹4286.15. The market capitalization was ₹1556772.61 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4360.25 and a 52-week low of ₹3297.72. The BSE volume for TCS was 239,493 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4349.98
|Support 1
|4276.48
|Resistance 2
|4391.12
|Support 2
|4244.12
|Resistance 3
|4423.48
|Support 3
|4202.98
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 2.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 239 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4360.25 & ₹4286.15 yesterday to end at ₹4302.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend